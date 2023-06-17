If you enjoy the outdoors and like going for walks in the Brecon Beacons National Park, you really are spoilt for choice.

From the beautiful four waterfalls to Pen y Fan and everything in between there are so many incredible trails to enjoy.

It can sometimes be hard to choose which walk to do. But don't worry, outdoor specialists AllTrails has you covered.

The Brecon Beacons recently changed its name to the Welsh equivalent - Bannau Brycheiniog. (Image: AllTrails/Ella Power)

AllTrails is one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world.

With more than 400,000 curated trails worldwide, 50 million explorers and over 1207 million kilometres logged through the app, they really know their stuff.

Using their expertise and feedback from their followers, they have come up with the top 5 rated walks in Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons).

The best walks in the Brecon Beacons

Cwm Porth to Four Waterfalls Trail (Ystradfellte, Powys)

Epic capture of Sgwd yr Eira waterfall,part of the #BreconBeacons four waterfalls trail. Taken by Mr G https://t.co/FfJ58FwQbK #FindYourEpic pic.twitter.com/2klvPKTmgo — Visit Brecon Beacons 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@VisitBeacons) May 22, 2017

Duration: 2hr 24m

Distance: 8km

Difficulty: Moderate

AllTrails description:​ "A breathtaking circular route in Brecon Beacons National Park that visits Porth yr Ogof, Afon Melte, Sgwd Uchaf Clun Gwyn, Sgwd Isaf Clun Gwyn, and Sgwd yr Eira."

The Cwm Llwch Horseshoe (Brecon, Powys)

As we start to move into autumn after a busy few summer months, keep a look out for the changing colours all around you. If you are looking for an autumnal walk with spectacular views, why not try the Cwm Llwch horseshoe walk starting from Cwm Gwdi https://t.co/f2Pn6ehNDe pic.twitter.com/JH81Peutkm — NT Brecon Beacons (@NTBreconbeacons) September 2, 2019

Duration: 4h 22m

Distance: 11.1km

Difficulty: Hard

Route highlights: "A circular trail with captivating views of the north face's sheer cliffs, the deep cwms, and the green-carpeted mountains revealing the old red sandstone beneath."

When exploring the National Park, always remember that signs are there for a reason.



How many of these do you know? ⬇️



Diolch to those who learn the symbols of the countryside. They’re there to keep you – and everyone else – safe while exploring 🙏



💚 pic.twitter.com/akr3weuS4A — Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park (@BannauB) June 9, 2023

Dragons Back Circular (Crickhowell, Powys)

Duration: 4h 54m

Distance: 11.6km

Difficulty: Hard

AllTrails description: "Trail through the farmlands, before climbing to the summits of Pen Trumua, Waun Fach, and Pen y Manllywn where you can take in the sweeping views."

Sugar Loaf and Myhydd Llanwernarth Circular (Brecon, Beacons)

Duration: 6.9km

Distance: 2hr 30m

Difficulty: Moderate

AllTrails description: "A winding trail, taking you to the summits of Mynydd Llanwenarth and Sugar Loaf (Mynydd Pen-y-fâl), offering spectacular views on a clear day."

Pen y Fan and Corn Du (Brecon, Powys)

Duration: 2hr 49m

Distance: 6.3km

Difficulty: Hard

AllTrails description: "Pen y Fan is the highest mountain in South Wales, with unrivalled views of the beautiful Welsh countryside in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons)."