BANNAU Brycheiniog, or as it was previously known the Brecon Beacons, has some of the most picturesque walking trails in the UK. 

If you enjoy the outdoors and like going for walks in the Brecon Beacons National Park, you really are spoilt for choice. 

From the beautiful four waterfalls to Pen y Fan and everything in between there are so many incredible trails to enjoy. 

It can sometimes be hard to choose which walk to do. But don't worry, outdoor specialists AllTrails has you covered. 

South Wales Argus: The Brecon Beacons recently changed its name to the Welsh equivalent - Bannau Brycheiniog. The Brecon Beacons recently changed its name to the Welsh equivalent - Bannau Brycheiniog. (Image: AllTrails/Ella Power)

AllTrails is one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world. 

With more than 400,000 curated trails worldwide, 50 million explorers and over 1207 million kilometres logged through the app, they really know their stuff.

Using their expertise and feedback from their followers, they have come up with the top 5 rated walks in Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons).

The best walks in the Brecon Beacons

Cwm Porth to Four Waterfalls Trail (Ystradfellte, Powys) 

Duration: 2hr 24m

Distance: 8km

Difficulty: Moderate

AllTrails description:​ "A breathtaking circular route in Brecon Beacons National Park that visits Porth yr Ogof, Afon Melte, Sgwd Uchaf Clun Gwyn, Sgwd Isaf Clun Gwyn, and Sgwd yr Eira."

The Cwm Llwch Horseshoe (Brecon, Powys) 

Duration: 4h 22m

Distance: 11.1km

Difficulty: Hard

Route highlights: "A circular trail with captivating views of the north face's sheer cliffs, the deep cwms, and the green-carpeted mountains revealing the old red sandstone beneath."

Dragons Back Circular (Crickhowell, Powys) 

Duration: 4h 54m

Distance: 11.6km

Difficulty: Hard

AllTrails description: "Trail through the farmlands, before climbing to the summits of Pen Trumua, Waun Fach, and Pen y Manllywn where you can take in the sweeping views."

Sugar Loaf and Myhydd Llanwernarth Circular (Brecon, Beacons) 

Duration: 6.9km

Distance: 2hr 30m

Difficulty: Moderate

AllTrails description: "A winding trail, taking you to the summits of Mynydd Llanwenarth and Sugar Loaf (Mynydd Pen-y-fâl), offering spectacular views on a clear day."

Pen y Fan and Corn Du (Brecon, Powys) 

Duration: 2hr 49m

Distance: 6.3km

Difficulty: Hard

AllTrails description: "Pen y Fan is the highest mountain in South Wales, with unrivalled views of the beautiful Welsh countryside in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons)."