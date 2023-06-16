Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate Yarran Watkins, 29, from the Blackwood and Risca areas.

Watkins has breached his license conditions after being released from prison on Friday, June 9.

He received a four-month prison sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, April 28.

Because Watkins breached the conditions of his licence, he has now been recalled to prison.

Watkins (pictured) has short, dark hair and a patchy moustache.

He also has a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting record number 2300194091, or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.