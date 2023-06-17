Pepi's are now serving offering pizza and tapas in Magor square.

Opening last night (Friday, June 16), the restaurant takes the place of Fantastico in the square.

What's more, free drinks were on offer to the first wave of new customers at Pepi's.

Frances Taylor, an independent county councillor for Magor, posted: "Looking forward to the vibrancy that a pizzeria & tapas offer will bring to our lovely Magor Square.

"Good luck and we look forward to welcoming you."

Pepi's is now open, watch this space for a review from a hungry Argus reporter.