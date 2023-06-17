The line between Cardiff Central and Ebbw Vale has been hit with closures since May.

Network Rail engineers, together with contractors from Amco Giffen, Siemens and its own internal construction services team, have worked since Wednesday, May 24, on the transformation of the Ebbw Vale line.

This £70 million project has been funded by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council via a loan from the Welsh Government.

The Department for Transport and Network Rail is providing a further £17 million to deliver signalling upgrade and renewal work.

The work this spring included the continued construction of two new platforms at Newbridge and Llanhilleth stations (one at each station), the installation of new signal posts, regrading and stabilising of an embankment, and track work in various locations along the line.

Part of a new access ramp and waiting shelter was constructed at Newbridge station while the lift mechanism and motor rooms were installed at Llanhilleth station.

This block of work concluded on Monday, June 12 - with five more Sunday day closures throughout June and July.

Further closures on Cardiff to Ebbw Vale rail line

Further line closures will take place on the following Sundays:

Sunday, June 18;

Sunday, June 25;

Sunday, July 2;

Sunday, July 9;

Sunday, July 16.

Nick Millington, route director for Wales and the Borders said: “I would like to personally thank passengers and local communities for their ongoing patience throughout this work.

“We know there is never a good time to close sections of the railway, but it is the quickest and safest way to carry out the huge volumes of work required for this major project.

“Once complete, passengers will benefit from a direct link to Newport which will provide better access to employment opportunities, leisure and training, as well as open up rail travel to Bristol, the midlands and London.”