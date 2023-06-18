There are numerous versions of the meal floating all over TikTok, receiving millions of views.

One video that stood out to me was by @dannylovespasta who revealed R&B/soul icon SZA herself had requested a tutorial of lasagne soup from him which currently has over 19 million views.

Well if it’s good enough for SZA, then it’s good enough for me.

What I really thought about TikTok's viral lasagne soup trend

Now I must admit, I did put my own spin on this and made it the way I usually make lasagne because I don’t mess around when it comes to knowing what I like.

I also decided to give this dish a whirl during a heat wave (I have no idea why) and may I suggest cooking over a scorching hot oven hob in 29 degrees isn’t recommended, no matter how much of a craving you have.

This was also why I wasn’t risking any chances of using ingredients that I didn’t fancy after risking my life in extreme temperatures for a viral video.

I will admit that at this stage, it doesn't look very appealing but it's a 'trust the process' situation (Image: Newsquest)

In all honesty, it didn’t take half as long as I thought it would be and it cooked far quicker than a lasagne would.

In fact, I liked the smell and taste so much as I was going along, I decided to add to it and make a giant pan full to batch cook.

What I will say though, is why it’s called ‘soup’ is beyond me. I personally felt like I was eating a bolognese with giant chunks of lasagne pasta sheets in it – but weirdly, I am here for it and there are three more bowls ready and waiting.

How I made TikTok’s lasagne soup – ingredients and method

Before we get into the ingredients I used, I think it’s only right to disclose that my measurements were way off from other recipes, as it was a ‘go with the flow’ kind of method since I decided to make a huge portion.

Ingredients I used:

1 onion

A couple of cloves of garlic (or as I used, a few teaspoons of lazy garlic)

A few dashes of salt, pepper, basil and oregano

1 packet of minced beef

5 sheets of lasagne pasta

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

A few generous squeezes of tomato puree

1 beef stock cube

As much cheese as you would like

Here are the ingredients I used to make TikTok's viral lasagne soup (Image: Newsquest)

The method I used:

It was such an easy recipe to follow, as I first browned the mince and then fried off the garlic and onion.

After a few minutes, I added the tin of chopped tomatoes, puree and seasoning.

I gave it all a good mix and then boiled 300ml of hot water to dissolve the beef stock cube before pouring it into the pan.

This was when I broke up the lasagne sheets into chunks and added them into the sauce.

What I was really impressed with was how fast the lasagne sheets cooked and after simmering for around 20 minutes they were soft and ready to go.

I plated the lasagne soup and mixed in copious amounts of cheese which I didn’t regret, before dishing up the rest to save for the next few days.

So what are you waiting for? Join me, SZA and the millions of people on TikTok adding this recipe to their go-to pasta favourites.