An incident, which was locally reported to be a stabbing, was attended by Gwent Police in West Roedin yesterday into today.

Gwent Police received a report of an assault in West Roedin, Cwmbran at around 8.45pm on Thursday, June 15.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 25-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

A 28-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Gavin Torjesen, the officer in the case, said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Cwmbran as part of this work as we have two scenes guards established – one in West Roedin and another in East Roedin – so please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Help Gwent Police investigate Cwmbran assault

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300197354.