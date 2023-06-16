Rev Coles was at Griffin Books on Wednesday, June 14, where he was holding a book signing for his adoring fans before holding a talk at All Saints Church later in the evening.

From Kings Cross, to pop band the Communards, a theology student, BBC radio presenter and vicar, it’s been some journey for Rev Coles to end up in Penarth, promoting his second in the fictional series about Canon Daniel Clement who solves a series of murders in the sleepy village of Champton.

Walking into Griffin Books, Rev Coles could have been anyone as he quietly stepped into the bookstore with his publicist in tow ready to commence the book signing.

But it wasn’t anyone, it was Rev Richard Coles, of Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Mastermind, Weakest Link and Strictly Come Dancing fame, in a floral shirt and tan slacks.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, reporter Decca Aitkenhead described Rev Coles as: “One of the most popular people I have ever met. I was curious to see how he makes everyone adore him. A hunch for world-class flattery and winning small talk have something to do with it.”

We can concur with that description. Rev Coles was warm and welcoming, insisting on being called Richard before happily doing some photos and filming with the Penarth Times.

In the video Rev Coles described Griffin Books as one of the best bookshops “in the world” saying: “I’m very happy to be here at Griffin Books in Penarth, one of the great independent booksellers, not only of Wales, but of the world.”

Rev Coles went on to explain a little about his book, saying: “It’s the second in the Canon Clement mystery series. Based in a quiet English village, just when you thought it was safe to go into the tea shop again there’s another murder.”

While in Penarth, the reverend, who was ordained in 2005 but left the profession last year, was staying at the popular Holme Hotel before going to Bar 44 for dinner and then heading back to London the next day to host the “Fibre Awards”…

A Death in the Parish is out now at Griffin Books.

