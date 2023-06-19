Gary Parker, head of the enlarged business, said: "The new business, called Parker and Co incorporating Nigel Davies Accountants, will be based at our offices in Waterside Court, Crindau. The business will have a staff of 16 including two coming over from the merged practice.

"The merger is the first step in the retirement of Nigel Davies but in the meantime he will very much be a part of the new merged business, helping to ensure a seamless transition.

"The merger with the very reputable practice, which we have come to know well over the years, presented an opportunity to further expand Parker & Co. The merger extends the depth of experience we have as a whole."

Nigel Davies, who established his practice in 2002, was previously finance director of a division of HSBC and remains a non-executive director of Thomas Carroll Group Plc.

Parker & Co recently invited Nigel Davies Accountants clients to a meet and greet at their offices.

Gary said: "The priority now is to get to meet all of our new clients and reassure them that it will be business as usual and that there will be no interruption in the services that they have received."

Mountaineer Gary, who has led expeditions to some of the world's most inaccessible places as well as tallest mountains, said: "Our ethos is Business is an Adventure - enjoy it. It is a theme which we have emphasised on our new website, one which we live by on a daily basis and one which is shared by our clients."

"We offer an efficient, valuable, proactive service to all of our clients. Not just accountancy but also planning both in terms of clients business and tax but also Will writing, business valuations, access to our preferred financial advisers, fund raising assistance, credit reports and more. We also offer a first class payroll bureau service."