Sathyavani Tharmesh admitted committing the food offences at his store in Rhymney, Caerphilly.

They related to nine Co-Op Honest Value cheese and tomato pizzas, two Peter’s cheese and onion pasties and three packs of Delicatessen Fine Eating roast chicken breasts.

The alcohol offence took place at the Nisa Local shop on the town’s High Street.

Tharmesh, trading as TSN Food and Wine, pleaded guilty to three General Food Regulations 2004 offences and one under the Licensing Act 2003.

The 43-year-old was prosecuted by Caerphilly council, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard.

Tharmesh, aged 43, of Dyffryn y Coed, Church Village, Pontypridd was ordered to pay £3,131 in fines, costs and a surcharge.