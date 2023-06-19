A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Paul Devney, 68, is accused of assaulting Edward Robinson on Treberth Avenue on Tuesday, June 13.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on July 13.
Deveny, of Treberth Avenue, was remanded in custody.
