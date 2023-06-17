In May, for the King’s Coronation, a flypast took place but it was scaled down due to the poor weather conditions.

Today though, spectators can look forward to an extended flypast with a variety of aircraft taking part.

Aircraft from the @RoyalNavy, @BritishArmy & Royal Air Force will celebrate His Majesty the King’s Birthday with a flypast at 13:00.



70 aircraft will fly through the skies above Buckingham Palace & The @RoyalFamily.#KingsBirthdayFlypast #KingsBirthdayParade #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/BLRCmwwQMC — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) June 17, 2023

Which aircraft will be involved in the military flypast for Trooping the Colour?





Around 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the flypast.

This includes aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the C-130 Hercules on its final ceremonial flight and modern Typhoon fighter jets with a red, white and blue finale from the Red Arrows.

The flypast will start at 1pm on Saturday, June 17.

The Red Arrows and other aircraft will fly over Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

Trooping the Colour will also see the King ride on horseback making it the first time a reigning monarch has done so since Queen Elizabeth’s horse Burmese carried her during the 1986 ceremony.

When the King rides from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards, he will be joined on horseback by the royal Colonels – Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards and the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel, The Blues and Royals.

You have got to hand it to the @rafredarrows they always always impress. Stunning stuff over Torquay today, just stunning. pic.twitter.com/z00eqm9nYv — Fr. Matthew Cashmore (@matthewcashmore) June 3, 2023

The Duke of Edinburgh will also be riding during the ceremony in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.

A carriage is expected to be carrying the Queen and the Princess of Wales and her children.

How to watch Trooping the Colour

You can watch coverage of the King's Birthday Parade from 10.30am on Saturday, June 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The highlights of the event will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 6.10pm.