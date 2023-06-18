That’s where the very popular all-inclusive holiday steps in, a place where you can eat, drink, sunbathe, swim, relax and more without even leaving a resort.

The all-inclusive holiday is popular for all, whether a family or a couple looking for a relaxing break, resorts take the stress away with everything already paid for.

Prices for all-inclusive can range from £500 to upwards of £2,000 depending on the level of luxury and how much you want to be included in the package.

Take a break to one of these all inclusive. (Image: Canva)

With prices ranging so much, we thought we’d pick some of the best on offer from across the board, whether a trip to Greece or Cancun there are plenty of all-inclusive resorts you can visit.

The 5 best all-inclusive holidays

Michelangelo Resort & Spa, Kos, Greece

Set on the island of Kos in Greece, the Michelangelo Resort & Spa sees prices start at £1,784 for a week for two people at peak time in August.

Prices include views out onto the breathtaking Aegean Sea, breakfast, and dinner as well as drinks, plus the resort has five swimming pools, an impressive spa, three bars, tennis courts and more.

The costs typically work at £88 per person a night allowing you to have access to five-star service at a cheaper rate and with gorgeous views of Greece.

Hotel NYX, Cancun

With prices starting at £200 per night, this Cancun resort is on the more pricey side but does offer a luxurious side to the world of all-inclusive.

Keeping the resort on the smaller side, it feels exclusive and instead of the buffet-style dinners, the cost covers meals at restaurants on the resorts with some extra costs needed from some more expensive eateries.

Relax in one of these resorts. (Image: Canva)

Bahia Principe Fantasia, Tenerife, Spain

This family-friendly all-inclusive resort is perfect if you have young ones that you need to keep entertained.

Prices start at £2,300 for a family of four across a full week and it is unlike many other resorts you might see.

It has a castle-like Disneyland and plenty of pools with space for all, kids clubs, spas, adult-only pools and much more all with impressive views of the beautiful landscape.

Sundia Exclusive by Liberty, Fethiye, Turkey

Take a flight to Turkey and explore the Sundia Exclusive by Liberty which will cost a couple £1,805 for a week in August with prices covering meals and drinks.

The space has plants all around, bright, and bold artwork with six restaurants and plenty of bars on site you get views of the blue ocean.

Plus, this resort is a stone’s throw away from a beach so you can split time between the resort pools and the open sea.

Soak up the sun. (Image: Canva)

Grotto Bay Beach Resort, Bermuda

Costing £250 per night this all-inclusive resort in Bermuda has everything and more with access to pools, a private beach, a fitness centre and even an underground swimming cave to name a few.

The cost covers all meals as well as spirits, water sports, public transport and even unlimited tennis making it perfect if you love playing sports.

