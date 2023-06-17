The sixth Relay For Life event in aid of Cancer Research UK began at Pontypool Leisure Centre this morning, June 17, 10.30am.

Hundreds showed up to support the fight against cancer (Image: Newsquest)

Sophie Busson, from Newport, who has stage four cancer, was there supported by her family (Image: Newsquest)

One of those at the event was Sophie Busson, 37, from Newport who has stage four cancer. Ms Busson, who works for Cancer Research UK, was part of the Red Hot Chill Steppers, who are among the teams of Cancer UK supporters who will walk round a circuit for 24 hours as symbol of defiance against the disease.

Ms Busson’s fundraising story is remarkable. Her team, which included her husband, two sons, twin sister, and best friend, hit their £1,000 target in just 24 hours and went on to raise over £3,000 which included £1,000 being raised by 10-year-old son Reggie.

Ebony, Sapphire, Amara, Ruby, Ollie, Phoebe, Ivy-Willow, Isla-Rose, and Lily-May ready to relay! (Image: Newsquest)

Teams set off to complete the 24 hour relay, including the Gin Givers (Image: Newsquest)

Tents were set up and teams were ready in warm and rather muggy conditions as they began the walk round the 1km circuit.

There were stalls put on selling a range of goodies including cakes, arts and crafts and jewellery, with the event open to the public.

Ms Buson's team the Red Hot Chilli Steppers (Image: Newsquest)

An emotional day with £50,000 raised for Cancer Research UK (Image: Newquest)

Event chair Leanne Powell said the relay showed the incredible power of community.

“We stand here united in our fight against cancer,” said Ms Powell. “You all show an incredible power of community and an unwavering commitment to make a difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.

“It is a disease that knows no boundaries but today we are going to stand up and fight back.”

Event participants had tents set up ready for the 24 hour relay (Image: Newsquest)

The event is open to the public with stalls selling goodies (Image: Newsquest)

Leader of Torfean Council Anthony Hunt was overwhelmed by the spirit of everyone at the event.

“Thank you to everyone involved,” said Mr Hunt. “Not only did you raise a huge amount of money for cancer research, but you also capture the spirit of our community working together and remembering those who have fought cancer before.”

Harry and Leo proudly holding the Red Hot Chilli Steppers banner (Image: Newquest)

MP for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds said the event gave him an “extraordinary sense of hope”.

“What I take form this event is an extraordinary sense of hope,” said Mr Thomas-Symonds.

“I take hope in terms of the money you have raised. That money will go to the tremendous medical research being done up and down the country, improving treatments and hopefully getting to a stage where we can find a cure.”