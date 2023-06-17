See the pictures and watch the extraordinary video below as we walked around the stunning promenade deck and lower deck of the world-famous Waverley.

We got on the Waverley paddle steamer at Penarth (Image: Newsquest)

The Waverley was going from Penarth to Clevedon then round Holm Island (Image: Newsquest)

We were blessed by the weather as we headed on the “Holm Island Cruise” earlier this week, leaving Penarth Pier at 9am then arriving in Clevedon at 1pm.

The Waverley then went round the stunning Holm Islands in the middle of the Bristol Channel, before returning to Penarth at 2.30pm.

The rest of the day saw the ship go to Minehead for 5pm, then back to Penarth for 7pm and finishing in Clevedon for 8pm, where the captain and crew were rewarded with a well-earned rest.

Watch the video below as we walk round the promenade deck of the Waverley.

We got all access to the ship including getting onto the bridge to meet Captain Dominic McCall (centre), along with second officer Charlie Middleton and the helmsman (Image: Newsquest)

The cruise headed to Holm Island on the Bristol Channel (Image: Newsquest)

Stunning decks (Image: Newsquest)

We got all access including going up to the bridge and meeting Captain Dominic McCall, along with second officer Charlie Middleton and the helmsman.

The Waverley really does bring back Victorian charm and the days when you travelled in style.

Walking round the promenade deck among the famous funnels you really can imagine yourself setting off on an adventure to the “new world”.

Watch the video below as we walk round the lower deck of the Waverley.

The Waverley's classy saloon bar (Image: Newsquest)

The most important part of a ship. The kitchen! (Image: Newsquest)

The promenade deck (Image: Newsquest)

Below deck was the dining saloon and very civilised lounge bar where you could sit in wicker chairs amongst all the varnished wood supping on a glass of wine or an ice cold beer.

Then, one deck below was the lower lounge, which had extraordinary porthole windows that flashed with the bow of the ship bobbing above and below the waterline.

The most impressive (and hottest) part of the ship was on the lower deck which housed the incredible engine room, with visitors able to walk round and watch the enormous pistons pumping in all their glory

Watch the video below of the awesome engine room on the Waverley

A classy way to travel (Image: Newsquest)

The lower lounge area (Image: Newsquest)

Ship's purser Andrew Comrie (Image: Newsquest)

The Waverley is named after Sir Walter Scott’s Waverley novels. She was built to replace the 1899 Waverley which was sunk by enemy action on May 29, 1940 at Dunkirk.

Waverley’s keel was laid on December 27, 1945, but due to material shortages after the war, she was not ready for launch until October 2, 1946.

Watch the Waverley coming into Penarth Pier in stunning footage below.

The awesome engine of the Waverley (Image: Newsquest)

The bridge (Image: Newsquest)

Timeless charm on the Waverley (Image: Newsquest)

It wasn’t until the following year on January 20, 1947, that she was towed to Greenock for the installation of her boiler and engines. Her maiden voyage was on June 16, 1947.

The Holm Islands cruise was a sellout (Image: Newsquest)

The Waverley has capacity for up to 600 people (Image: Newsquest)

Waverley is the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer. In 1974, at the end of her working life, she was famously gifted for £1 to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society. Waverley Steam Navigation Co. Ltd., a charity registered in Scotland, was set up to own and operate the ship.

Waverley then began a second career as one of the country’s best-loved tourist attractions. Since the she has carried over six million passengers from over 60 ports around the UK.