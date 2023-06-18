The 2021 Census includes one of the most comprehensive pictures of the work people do in Wales and England.

In Gwent, the greatest number of people were employed as sales and retail assistants in every area except Blaenau Gwent, where the most common occupation was care workers and home carers.

The most common occupations in each area of Gwent:

Blaenau Gwent: Care workers and home carers – one in 20 working-age (between 16 and 64) people;

Caerphilly: Sales and retail assistants – one in 31 working-age people;

Monmouthshire: Sales and retail assistants – one in 34 working-age people;

Newport: Sales and retail assistants – one in 28 working-age people;

Torfaen: Sales and retail assistants – one in 29 working-age people.

Research by the ONS suggests some jobs may be dying out across England and Wales – for instance, the age profile of typists and bookbinders is far older than those carrying out data entry and analysis.

There have been warnings in recent years certain jobs may be automated out of existence, as new technology simplifies repetitive tasks in both manual and office settings.

James Reed, chairman of the jobs website Reed.co.uk, said we have reasons to be optimistic about the future job market.

He said: "Sales professionals who can build genuine relationships, healthcare providers tending to the needs of our ageing population, and educators shaping young minds – these will continue to be popular and coveted vocations."

"While technology propels us forwards, this is not to say that our innate human qualities will become redundant in the pursuit of meaningful and important work," he added.

Across England and Wales, sales and retail jobs were the most common, with around 1.1 million workers, followed by more than 800,000 people employed in the care sector.

Julius Probst, labour economist at the recruitment service TotalJobs, says jobs in care will be crucial in the years to come, especially as they are difficult to automate.

He said: "Countries like the U.K. will experience a rapidly ageing population over the next two decades as the share of people aged 60 or above is going to increase substantially."

"These are tasks that robots will not be able to take over anytime soon," he added.