A "High Voltage" event - that's a power outage that affects a large area to you and me – knocked out power around the Kingsway shopping centre, with Pure Gym and Sainsburys affected.

The power went down at about midday.

Power was down at the Kingsway (Image: Google Maps)

See our live blog of the incident as power was down in the centre of Newport today.

Boots had to shut as well as Sainsburys, while Sports Direct was taking cash only until card machines were back on.

Boots was down (Image: Newsquest)

Sainsburys closed (Image: Newsquest)

At around 4.30pm the gym was said to have lights back on.

National Grid said power would be restored by 3pm and on their online tracker, which you can access here, they say the event has been dealt with.

We hope for those affected, you can now brew yourself a cup o' tea...