This included the historical coronation celebrations which took place in May, the first British crowning ceremony in 70 years.

It was watched by millions as people up and down the country organised street parties and charity events to commemorate the moment.

But today (June 17), the public saw another royal occasion take place for Trooping the Colour in London, which has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years, reports The Royal Family website.

What is Trooping the Colour?





It includes more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians who all come together for a military display.

The parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

Just like today, there is often an RAF fly-past which the royal family watch from the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Why does King Charles III have two birthdays?





The monarchs of Britain have two birthdays due to the weather, reports The Independent.

As the birthday celebrations usually take place outdoors, Trooping the Colour takes place each June if the member of the royal family in charge wasn’t born in the summer months of the year.

The King's official birthday is on November 14 and towards the end of 2023, he will be 75 years old.

This year, he was the first monarch in more than 30 years to ride a horse throughout Trooping the Colour.

His first task was to inspect the lines of guardsmen on the parade ground – hundreds of servicemen and women from a total of 1,500 taking part in the day – casting a critical eye over the soldiers, formed in two lines, as he rode past.

William, Anne, and Edward rode behind Charles while Camilla and Kate travelled in a carriage – a symbolic image of the royal family uniting to support the King as another milestone was reached in his reign.