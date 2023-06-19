The broadcaster remains the Somerset festival's exclusive multimedia broadcast partner following a recent multi-year extension.

Around 210,000 people will descend on Worthy Farm between Wednesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 25 to watch the likes of Elton John, Lizzo and Arctic Monkeys.

Fans who missed out on tickets can watch live streams of the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Park and Woodsies stages from Friday, plus the new Glasto-Cam livestream.

The BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury 2023 has been announced 🎉



New podcasts, collections and playlists will be available on @BBCSounds and @BBCiPlayer will present an expanded 12 day celebration of the festival. pic.twitter.com/L130DNI6N0 — BBC Glastonbury (@bbcglasto) May 31, 2023

The dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer will return on Friday, June 23, featuring live sets, performance highlights and interviews with special guests.

Coverage will be led by presenters and DJs such as Clara Amfo, Danny Howard, Dermot O’Leary, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley, Jordan North, Lauren Laverne, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball.

New additions to the BBC's Glastonbury coverage include:

British Sign Language for live performances on the Pyramid Stage (BBC iPlayer)

Glastonbury's Greatest Hits: Back-to-back iconic performances from past festivals, streamed 24 hours a day on iPlayer (June 19 to 25)

Glastonbury Top 10 podcast, hosted by Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley on BBC Sounds

Glastonbury Daily Playlist: a collection of live tracks performed by artists on the previous day, available on BBC Sounds on Saturday, June 24, Sunday 25 and Monday 26

We Love Glastonbury, a new BBC Two documentary featuring Jake Shears, Jessie Ware, Nish Kumar, Noel Gallagher and Sharleen Spiteri

Glastonbury Anthems, a series of three programmes on BBC Two that will take viewers through classic tracks performed at Glastonbury over the years

Lorna Clarke, BBC director of music, said: “Glastonbury 2023 will have even more live coverage from site, including a record number of hours on BBC One.

“There will be more programming in the lead up, including an updated version of Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting and more content to discover on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

“As always, scale and discovery is at the heart of our BBC Glastonbury coverage.

“This year, we’re proud to deliver over 40 hours of coverage across our TV channels to our audiences, as well as over 85 hours of live radio broadcasts, in addition to content on BBC Sounds.

“We’ll also be increasing the scale and accessibility of our BBC iPlayer offer, with even more themed and live streams.

“For the first time, we will be streaming Pyramid Stage performances live in British Sign Language, making our coverage more accessible than ever before.

“Our thanks once again go to Emily and Michael Eavis, for allowing us to bring their treasured festival to so many music fans throughout the weekend and beyond.”

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, who featured in BBC documentary Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting last year. (Image: BBC/PA)

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We've worked in partnership with the BBC since 1997, and they've become an incredibly valuable part of what we do at Glastonbury.

“I think we've created something really special together and we’re delighted that they're continuing to evolve their coverage with additions such as streaming Pyramid Stage performances live in British Sign Language.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the farm in June, and here’s to many more Glastonburys together.”

Once the festival has finished, the Glastonbury Channel will continue showing standout performances throughout the following week.