A MAN has been charged with child rape and sexual assault offences.
Christopher Pugh, 51, from Ebbw Vale appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
He faces two rape allegations on a girl under the age of 13, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and a single count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.
The prosecution claims Pugh did so between 2016 and 2019.
The defendant, of Darby Crescent, is due to appear before the crown court on July 13.
Pugh was granted unconditional bail.
