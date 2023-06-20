LEON ORPHAN, 22, of Commercial Road, Newport was jailed for 14 days after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence, stealing a baguette from Greggs and stealing perfume during a burglary at the Fragrance Shop last October.

He was ordered to pay £109 in compensation.

LEWIS SIMS, 26, of Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, Pontypool was banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and a public order offence in Cwmbran on May 22.

He as fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.

JACK THOMAS, 25, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Stockton Way on November 10, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.

DAVID WILLIAMS, 34, of York Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood, failing to stop, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention on Alexander Street, Abertysswg on January 14.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ARISH MOHAMMEDI, 22, of Gordon Road, Roath, Cardiff was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, an £80 surcharge and £50 compensation after pleading guilty to assault by beating in Pontypool on May 26.

DAVID SMITHSON, 50, of no fixed abode, Abergavenny was fined £80 after he admitted two counts of the theft of wine from the Esso petrol station on Hereford Road on June 5 and June 11.

He must pay £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and £7.70 in compensation.

CARL WILLINGS, 52, of Brynhyfryd Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Queensway on December 9 ,2022.

He as fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.