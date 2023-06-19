Styles will perform two shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 as part of his Love On Tour.

The former One Direction band member's performance in the Welsh Capital comes just weeks after iconic British pop group Coldplay performed at the same venue.

The queen of pop, Beyonce, also kicked off the UK leg of her Renaissance Tour with a gig at Principality Stadium last month.

From road closures to set lists, here's all you need to know ahead of Styles' two shows at in Cardiff this week.

Are tickets still available for Harry Styles's 2023 Cardiff show?





At the time of publication, there were still a number of tickets available to purchase to see Harry Styles at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on both Tuesday and Wednseday nights.

These tickets were for sale on the Ticketmaster website and ranged in price from £51.90 ro £291.21

Road closures for Harry Styles's Cardiff show

Road closures for Harry Styles's concerts at Principality Stadium will begin to come into effect from as early as 7am tomorrow (Tuesday, June 20).

To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely, there will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place before midday on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

These road closures will be in place until midnight on both days.

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are also expected to be very busy as a result of the Coldplay concert.

Motorists and concert-goers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

For up-to-date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and Facebook.

Full list of road closures for the Coldplay Cardiff concert

Castle Street and Duke Street will be closed from 4pm.

From 7am, Scott Road and Park Street will be closed because of the need to prepare Gate 5 and protect queuing fans.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to hour after the concert ends.

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access only for event and limited commuter parking, as well as loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 12 noon and midnight:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Public transport to and from Harry Styles concerts in Cardiff

Train services

Concert goers are urged to be mindful as Transport for Wales (TfW) are currently carrying out infrastructure upgrades across the Core Valley Lines network.

Buses will replace those rail services north of Pontypridd Pontypridd and Treherbert on June 20 and 21.

TfW will be provide additional capacity where possible on routes in/out of Cardiff, but services are expected to be "very busy" so people are asked to allow plenty of time to get to the concert.

Post-event queues for mainline rail services will be on Central Square and queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station.

Cardiff Queen Street station will close at 10pm except for direct journeys to Cardiff Bay.

Due to the finishing time of the event, there are no post-event services to Birmingham or Holyhead.

For full details visit the TfW website or check their app.

Great Western Railway (GWR) will also run additional services to help customers get home after the concert.

Extra trains will operate from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon, with ample parking available at the stations.

GWR trains are also expected to be "very busy" immediately after the event and a queueing system will be in place.

For further details visit the GWR website.

Train services are expected to be very busy for the Harry Styles concerts in Cardiff. (Image: Transport for Wales)

Bus services

Coach services through Big Green Coach will be available to take people to and from the event.

Big Green Coach offers return travel from:

Bath

Birmingham

Bristol

Exeter

Gloucester

Newport

Plymouth

Taunton

Worcester

To book tickets visit their website.

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place for the Coldplay Concert.

Visit the relevant bus operator’s website for more information about specific bus routes.

National Express coach services will also be available for the concerts.

Park and Ride options available for Harry Styles Cardiff concerts

A Harry Styles concert park and ride option is available at Cardiff City Stadium at Leckwith and can be accessed from junction 33 off the M4.

This is 1.5 miles from the city centre which takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The drop-off point will be at Fitzalan Embankment.

Park and ride tickets cost £12.

The car park will be open from 9am, with the first bus leaving at 9.30am.

The last bus will leave Fitzalan Embankment at midnight and the park and ride site will close at 12.30am the following morning after each concert.

This arrangement will be in place for both Tuesday and Wednesday (June 20 and 21).

Park and walk facilities

An event park and walk facility will operate from the County Hall car park in Cardiff Bay.

The site will open at 2pm and will close at midnight.

The cost to park will be £5.

Event day parking will also be available at the Civic Centre at a cost of £20 payable on the day at the car park.

The car park will open at 8am and closes at midnight on both June 6 and 7.

Event day parking is also available at Sophia Gardens, approximately 0.5 mile walk to Principality Stadium.

Parking costs £20 payable on the day at the car park.

The car park opens at 8am and closes at midnight.

Car parking options

There is a range of city centre car parks available to use for the Harry Styles Love On Tour gig at Principality Stadium.

These car parks include:

North Road Car Parks

St David’s Shopping Centre

John Lewis

Capitol Shopping Centre

NCP (Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road)

Event organisers advised disabled drivers to use Sophia Gardens for the Harry Styles concert, where there will be appropriate parking options available.

Disabled parking is also available at various private car parks.

Check individual websites for availability.

Who is the support act for Hary Styles Love On Tour concert at Principality Stadium?





British indie rock group Wet Leg will be Harry Style support act at Principality Stadium for both shows this week.

Wet Leg are known for their songs Wet Dream and Chaise Longue which have both been listened to more than 50 million times in Spotify.

Harry Styles Love On Tour set list for Principality Stadium show

According to Official Charts Harry Styles's set list for his two shows at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 20) and Wednesday (June 21) is as follows:

Daydreaming Golden Adore You Keep Driving Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song) She Little Freak Matilda Satellite Late Night Talking Cinema Music for a Sushi Restaurant (with Village People YMCA intro) Treat People With Kindness What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song) (with Best Song Ever intro) Grapejuice Watermelon Sugar Fine Line

Encore:

Sign of the Times

Medicine

As It Was

Kiwi

What time are the Harry Styles shows in Cardiff?





Principality Stadium Gates will open at 5pm.

This will be for both Harry Styles - Love On Tour shows - on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.