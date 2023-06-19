GWR will operate 13 services from Cardiff Central following tomorrow night's concert, with the same number of services operating again on Wednesday night.

Trains are, however, expected to be very busy, with thousands of concert goers walking the short distance from the Principality Stadium to Cardiff Central station following the gigs.

Five services will run to Swansea from 10.55pm, with eight services to Newport travelling on to either Bristol Temple Meads, Bristol Parkway and Swindon from 10.30pm.

In a repeat of the queueing system in place for the recent Beyoncé and Coldplay concerts, people travelling east towards Newport will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central station, rather than from Riverside Car Park.

GWR Customer Service & Operations Director, Richard Rowland, said: “After both the Beyoncé and Coldplay concerts our trains were extremely busy, so people will again need to queue outside the station following these Harry Styles gigs.

“Safety of our customers is of the uppermost importance and we’re doing our best to help with additional trains alongside our normal timetable services.

“But please do check journey times and allow sufficient time to queue to board trains safely.”

Transport for Wales is carrying out infrastructure upgrades across the Core Valley Lines network for the South Wales Metro, resulting in buses replacing rail services all day between Pontypridd and Treherbert and Mountain Ash and Aberdare on Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 June.

TfW will be providing additional capacity where possible on routes in/out of Cardiff but services are expected to be very busy so please allow plenty of time for your journey.

Visit www.tfw.wales or the new TfW app for the latest travel information.

Doors to the Principality Stadium open at 5pm on both days and the concerts are expected to finish around 10.15pm.