A MAN in his 40s has died followong an incident in Newport on Friday.
At around 5.25pm Friday afternoon, Gwent Police were called to an address in Blackbird Close in Rogerstone after a man was found unconscious.
Gwent Police officers attended with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 46-year old man dead at the scene.
The man's next of kin have been informed and Gwent Police confirm that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to an address in Blackbirds Close, Rogerstone at around 5.25pm on Friday 16 June, after a man was found unresponsive.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 46-year-old man dead at scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”
