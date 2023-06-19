At around 5.25pm Friday afternoon, Gwent Police were called to an address in Blackbird Close in Rogerstone after a man was found unconscious.

Gwent Police officers attended with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 46-year old man dead at the scene.

The man's next of kin have been informed and Gwent Police confirm that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to an address in Blackbirds Close, Rogerstone at around 5.25pm on Friday 16 June, after a man was found unresponsive.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 46-year-old man dead at scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”