I was in the process of emptying a flat for an old lady gone into a nursing home. It generated 20 black bags of rubbish, which i put out in front of my house.

A knock comes at my door 2 gentlemen offering to remove the black bags to the tip for £20, I thought, save me a trip. i asked them if they had a licence to dispose of rubbish, said they did not need one for black bags.

Within minutes they had shifted them. I thought that was quick, till a neighbour informed me they had dumped the bags just around the corner. I picked them back up and recycled them myself.

As we have regular fly tipping at junctions of Vivian Road, Gorden Street, Soho street, and Halstead street, in Newport, I believe that these two gentlemen are the ones most responsible for the fly tipping in our area, sad to, I did not get their names, but I would recognise them if I saw them again.

Fair to the council they clean up after these fly tipping scammers, and they know the council will do it, and so they carry on.

Norman Plaisted

Newport