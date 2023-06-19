Police were called to the incident, in West Roedin, Cwmbran, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, June 15.

Gwent Police officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 25-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have now confirmed that he remains in hospital at this time, but is in a stable condition.

A 28-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today (Monday, June 19).

Help Gwent Police investigate Cwmbran assault

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300197354," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."