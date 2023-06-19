Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB) today, Tompkins' mother Debbie recounted how her son's life was saved by the 'tumbler test' that she saw Dr Hilary demonstrate.

The Tumbler Test, or glass test as it is more commonly known now, is used to detect meningitis.

Meningitis is a rare but severe disease that can kill or leave people with life-changing disabilities and health problems.

Nick Tompkins might not be here today if it weren't for @DrHilaryJones's vital tips on spotting meningitis.



His mother, Debbie says her son's life was saved by the 'tumbler test' that she saw Dr Hilary demonstrate.



Nick now plays rugby for @Saracens and Wales. 🏉 pic.twitter.com/atsP462Ur3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 19, 2023

The tumbler test involves pressing the side of a glass firmly against a rash so you can see if it fades under pressure.

If it doesn’t fade, it is advised to get medical help immediately.

Dr Hilary helped save Nick Tompkins's life

Debbie Tompkins described the ordeal she went through with Nick when he was younger and how close they came to not having him here.

Nick said he remembered the escalating illness and recounted "my dad just told my mum to give me some Calpol and let me go to bed".

He added: "If that had of happened, you never know what could have happened."

Having seen Dr Hilary endorsing the tumbler test as early as 1996, Mrs Tompkins used the method to help pick up the signs of meningitis in her son and get him off to a hospital.

If it wasn't for their work and antibiotics, Nick could have lost his hands and feet, or worse, his life.

Mrs Tompkins said: "I just kept doing the tumbler test and we got him to hospital, and they really fought for him because his limbs had gone ice cold, both his hands and feet as well.

"So he was very near to not being here with us.

"They were just about to airlift him to Great Ormond Street, but fortunately, it took them about four hours of hard work, but they managed to rescue him.

"But, it was about 12 hours of not very nice times."

Happy Birthday, @DrHilaryJones! 🎂 🎶



Our much-loved doctor is turning 70 today.



And what a way to celebrate with a special surprise from @Choir_NHS 👏 pic.twitter.com/2N3Kj9EKgt — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 19, 2023

Nick Tompkins meets Dr Hilary on GMB

Once he gained consciousness Mrs Tompkins said Nick began to come on in leaps and bounds, and fast-forward to today, he is an important part of the Welsh and Saracens rugby teams.

Nick was in the GMB studio alongside Dr Hilary while recounting the story from over 20 years ago.

He said: "I didn't appreciate it until a little bit later in my life, obviously when you hear my mum speak and hear what you (Dr Hilary) did its actually really lovely to meet you today."