Newport is hosting the annual event on Saturday, June 24, with plenty of fun featuring the Armed Forces.

Here is all you need to about Armed Forces Day.

What is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is a day for the public to support men and women who serve in the Armed Forces, from serving troops, veterans, to service families and cadets.

When is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of each June. Celebrations begin today (Monday, June, 19) when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Why do people celebrate?

People celebrated Armed Forces Day to show their appreciation and support for the Armed Forces which provides a morale boost for troops and their families.

Who are Armed Forces?

The Armed Forces are made up of Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, Families and Charities.

Where is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is being held in Newport this year, last year it was held in Scarborough.

What is the order of events?

10am Military Parade: Led by The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh and will involve military personnel and veterans from the Tri-Services.

The parade will march through the centre of Newport and will conclude with speeches.

10am – 3pm: Armed Forces charities and organisations will have stalls in the Riverfront Theatre and Newport Market.

Activities include Military exhibitions, A commemorative service for HMS Turbulent which was lost in the Mediterranean Sea 80 years ago

A hub in the Riverfront Theatre for Armed Forces organisations to promote their work including the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, SSAFA, Newport Veterans Hub, Royal Naval Association, BLESMA and Combat Stress.

A Live music stage will be located on Kutaisi Walk near the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, hosted by Newport City Radio and there will be roaming street entertainment and re-enactment groups.

11am – The Red Arrows will fly past, followed a parachute drop from The Tigers Army parachute team which will be visible from the riverfront.

12pm – 4pm: Craft activities in the Riverfront Theatre for children including an army activity zone in Rodney Parade with climbing wall, obstacle course, pugil sticks laser shooting and archery tag.

1pm: Lone spitfire to undertake a Battle of Britain memorial fly past.

4pm-6pm: A free ticketed Military Concert will take place at Rodney Parade with the band of the Prince of Wales, Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force Band and Cardiff Military Wives choir to perform.