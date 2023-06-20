AN INDEPENDENT business selling crafts and souvenirs in Chepstow has been named as one of the best in the region following a recent awards ceremony.
Hayley Miles runs Pig and Pip, a shop selling handmade crafts and children's clothes in the centre of Chepstow.
The store has been a popular feature on the town's high street since opening in November 2021.
Back in April, Pig and Pip hit Argus headlines for stocking a range of souvenirs based on the now infamous Chepstow Baked Potato sculpture on the town's riverbank.
Mugs, coasters, magnets and postcards featuring the potato are all available.
Now, as well as potato-based fame, Pig and Pip has been named as Retail Business of the Year at the inaugural Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards.
Ms Miles said she was "absolutely delighted to have been choose".
"It's been really heartwarming to hear the reactions of my regular customers and the wider community," she said.
"Who'd have thought a little shop in Chepstow would mean so much to people.
Running the shop alongside sewing lessons and a website takes, Ms Miles said, "tremendous amounts of energy, ambition and determination".
"So it feels amazing to be recognised as a leader in the Monmouthshire and Torfaen."
As the weather has become warmer of late, so too have the visitor numbers increased.
"I hope to see it continue over the summer season with The Chepstow Festival of Arts being one of the highlights of our calendar," Ms Miles said.
The winners of the inaugural Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards were revealed last week, when Abergavenny Market Hall underwent a transformation into a glamourous black-tie worthy venue for one night only.
Winners of the 2023 Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards
The full list of winners is:
- Creative and Digital Business of the Year – So. Social Media
- Employer of the Year- Safran Seats
- Entrepreneur of the Year – Kelli Aspland & Laura Waters – Solar Buddies
- Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – Quote Detective
- Green Business of the Year – Zero Waste Torfaen
- Innovation and Technology Business of the Year – Homeglow Products Ltd
- International Business of the Year – Frog Bikes
- Manufacturing Business of the Year – Wood U Believe It Ltd
- Retail Business of the year – Pig and Pip
- SME of the Year – Freight Logistics Solutions
- Start-Up Business of the Year – Tyler Aromatherapy
- Third Sector Organisation of the Year – National Star
- Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year – The Blaenafon Cheddar Company Ltd
- Young Business Person of the Year – Leah Kelly – Malfie &Cro
