Burnout is a state of physical and mental exhaustion that can occur when you've experienced stress over a long period - but it can be difficult to spot.

Richard Holmes, Director of Wellbeing at Westfield Health, has given a rundown of the most common signs to help you figure out if you are suffering from it.

Here are five of the most common symptoms of Burnout and what you should do if you think they apply to you.

Fatigue, mood wings and difficulty completing everyday tasks are among the most common Burnout symptoms. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

5 most common symptoms of Burnout

Fatigue

One of the most common signs of burnout is persistent tiredness, according to Richard Holmes.

The Wellbeing Director added that this is likely impacting your everyday life.

He explained: "With high levels of stress come stress hormones: cortisol and adrenaline.

"Constant elevation of these hormones can make you feel incredibly deflated," the wellbeing expert explained.

Difficulty with everyday tasks

Due to the fatigue that Burnout brings, you might experience a lack of motivation and struggle with your normal daily tasks.

Richard Holmes went on to say: "You may find it tough to complete everyday tasks, meaning your diet, lifestyle and sleep patterns change.

"Unexpected changes in your everyday routine may point to burnout."

Here's the most common Burnout symptoms and how you should go about treating it. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Mood swings

It is common for people who are burnt out to suffer from mood swings and frustration.

Richard shared: "When under pressure and emotional distress, we sometimes find ourselves getting irritated very easily.

"Have you reacted to something recently in a way that is out of character?"

Worry and anxiety

Another common psychological symptom of Burnout is feeling anxious and on edge.

"If it is work causing Burnout, for example, you may find yourself feeling more anxious as soon as you're back at your desk working," the expert said.

Physical symptoms

Headaches, skin breakouts, muscle pain, and gastrointestinal issues are among some of the physical symptoms of Burnout.

"It can also cause your immune system to weaken, resulting in you getting ill more frequently," Richard explained.

Burnout can also have physical symptoms like headaches and muscle pain. (Canva) (Image: Getty Images)

What should I do if I have these Burnout symptoms?





It's important to stress that there's no 'quick fix' to treating Burnout.

However, Erin Eatough PhD from Better Up has identified 14 ways that you can help to alleviate your stress and regain a healthy mind state.

Some ideas include tracking your stress levels, identifying the triggers that lead you to feeling stressed and building a support network.

Eatough also signposts to useful virtual workouts, stress management techniques and habits that can help with recovery.

If any of the above symptoms apply to you, you could be suffering from Burnout.

Richard Holmes also recommended: "All in all, keeping an eye on your symptoms and when you feel them will help you determine if you are burnt out, if there is a recurring pattern and what changes to make to help ease symptoms."