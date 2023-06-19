The event sees over 600 groups and more than 30,000 participants march in the parade with even more watching on.

As Pride in London organisers state, the event is funded by donations, fundraising and partnerships with organisations with it set to cost £1.7 million to create.

The day is free for all to attend and there is plenty for all to enjoy, from stage performances, artists, food and drink options, speakers and much more.

Although you can buy Parade Grandstand tickets that give you the best view of the parade for £60.

This Pride Month, Pride in London is championing Trans Allyship with our campaign Never March Alone which celebrates the power of unity as a community.

This Pride Month, Pride in London is championing Trans Allyship with our campaign Never March Alone which celebrates the power of unity as a community.

Join us on July 1st for the UK's biggest and most diverse LGBT+ Pride.

When is London Pride 2023?





This year London Pride is taking place on Saturday, July 1 and starts at 12pm lasting until 6pm.

Last year the parade took place on Saturday, July 2 and typically takes place within the first week of July.

What is the London Pride 2023 theme?





Every year London Pride has a special theme for the event, last year was #AllOurPride to mark the 50 anniversary of the original march.

This year the theme for London Pride is 'Never March Alone', aiming to help support "members of the trans community in the face of media adversity, highlighting the joyful community and its multi-faceted individuals."

The theme also aims to highlight "how trans individuals are a cornerstone of the LGBT+ movement who have the full support of everybody attending Pride in London in 2023."