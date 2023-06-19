The Newport team, along with colleagues from Chepstow and a Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, assisted Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Services in search for a person who fell into the river.

Police were called to the scene at the river Usk, near the Transporter Bridge, at 12.05pm on Sunday, June 18.

A lifeboat and air support were deployed to search the river and mudbanks, the crew stood down at 2.20pm and no one was found.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report that a boy had fallen from a bridge on the A48, in Newport, at around 12.05pm on Sunday 18 June.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard.

“An extensive search was conducted, and no persons were found.”

A spokesperson for the Severn Area Rescue Association in Newport said: “We were tasked shortly after midday to attend an incident on the river usk near the city centre to reports of a person in the water.

“Due to low water with an ebbing tide, our inland rescue boat was launched to commence an immediate search of the area. Other crew made their way to the mudbank with rescue equipment.

“Joining colleagues from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Gwent Police, HM Coastguard Chepstow and a Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, a wider and thorough search of the river and mudbanks was undertake with nothing found.”