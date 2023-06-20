Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi and George Ezra are playing the town's racecourse across the weekend of June 30 to July 2.

Organisers of the events have put a multitude of travel options in place for those visiting the site over the weekend "to help concertgoers have the best experience".

This is despite planned road closures on the various days, which will see traffic funnelled through the notoriously congested centre of Chepstow.

Car parking for Chepstow Racecourse concerts

Car parking at the racecourse is now sold out for Lewis Capaldi’s show on Saturday, July 1 and for George Ezra’s weekend-closing show on Sunday, July 2.

However, fans heading to Lionel Richie on Friday, June 30 can still book parking at the racecourse online.

Parking must be booked in advance.

Park and rice for Chepstow Racecourse concerts

Ticketholders for Lewis Capaldi and George Ezra are being encouraged to make use of special park and ride services from David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow and the University Of West England’s Frenchay Campus in Bristol.

The park and ride car parks will open at 12pm, with buses every 20 minutes from 2pm to 8pm.

They will also be open after the concert, from 10.30pm until 00.30am.

Park and ride spaces must be booked in advance online.

Buses and coaches to Chepstow Racecourse concerts

Shuttle buses will be running on all three days from Newport railway station to Chepstow Racecourse, from 2pm until 8pm, every 20 minutes.

Returns will be running from 10.30pm until 00.30am.

In addition, fans heading to the Lewis Capaldi concert can opt for the official carbon-neutral travel partner for the weekend and book with Big Green Coach.

Pick-up and drop-off points are availabel in Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Gloucester, Newport and Swansea. Visit the Big Green Coach website to book.

Local public transport services will be running to the venue but check train and bus schedules for times and any potential changes.

Ticketholders are being advised to allow extra time to travel to the event and to ensure they book travel plans in advance.

Camping at Chepstow Racecourse

Music fans wanting to make the most of their night can also book to camp at the racecourse, with the choice to bring your own tent or motorhome or to arrive to a ready-pitched canvas home for the night.

Camping facilities include 24-hour reception, security, toilets, heated showers, pamper tent and phone charging and can be booked online.

Promoter Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor said: “We want music fans to have the best night when they join our international stars Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi and George Ezra for this huge celebration of live music.

"We hope that these travel options will help everyone to make their plans and get ready to party ‘all night long’ without worrying about how to get home.”