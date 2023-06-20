Rachel and Iain Gilbert were on their way back to the UK after visiting Mr Gilbert’s family in Australia.

He is originally from Albury in New South Wales.

The couple had been married last year while in Australia, ready for a UK wedding celebration set for July 1.

They had spent eight months travelling around the country, before heading back to the UK via Vietnam.

However, everything had changed on Tuesday, May 2.

Mr Gilbert was rushed to the hospital with a suspected stroke - an MRI scan revealed it to be a large brain tumour.

Now, a month on, the couple posted an update on the online fundraising page which had been set up to fund treatment.

Writing earlier this month, Ms Gilbert said: "Iain was discharged from the hospital last week.

"We now call a tidy little apartment in district 1 Saigon home."

However, there is still some way to go.

Sh explained that her husband's tumour had been discovered to have been sat on a "pretty useful cranial nerve that controls facial movement and sensation as well as hearing and swallowing".

"These things are going to take time to regain," she said.

This is on top of the aftermath of a bout of pneumonia.

She explained that Mr Gilbert is still being fed through a nasogastric tube while he works with a speech therapist to relearn how to swallow safely.

"The paralysis continues down to the right vocal chord so he’s working to recover his voice too," she said.

"Dysphagia and dysphonia - learned a few new words along the way.

"It’s been a lot. This is the longest chapter of the whole saga and we have to be patient."

However, she remained positive, thanking all those who supported them.

"Thank you for the love and support we’re so grateful and lucky to have such wonderful people in our lives," she said.

"The boy’s coming for ya."

You can still support the Gilbert's via their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/mjbuvq-iains-unexpected-brain-tumour-surgery-fund

At time of writing, the page has already attracted more than £15,800 in donations.