Rhys Jenkins, 27, ignored the speed limit, red lights, travelled on the wrong side of the road and mounted the pavement during the pursuit.

The chase only came to an end he lost control of his Skoda Octavia and he ended up crashing his car into bushes on Catsash Road.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how police had spotted Jenkins driving while using a mobile phone on Balfe Road in the Alway area of Newport.

The defendant later told officers he sped off after “panicking” because he was banned from driving at the time after being disqualified for drug driving.

The pursuit started at around 2.20pm on Friday, December 2 last year and Jenkins was followed through Howe Circle, the Southern Distributor Road, Coldra roundabout and Penhow.

He sped at 50mph in a 30mph zone and at 70mph in a 50mph zone.

“A bike rider had to brake heavily as the defendant drove erratically and in excess of the speed limit,” Mr James said.

“He drove through a red light into the path of oncoming vehicles who had to brake to avoid colliding with him.

“A 4x4 had to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision.

“The defendant then spun off the road into some bushes.

“He couldn’t get out of the vehicle and the police officer had to break the driver’s side window to try and get him out.”

Jenkins, of Common Road, Gilwern, near Abergavenny pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and driving while using a hand held-mobile phone.

He also has a previous conviction for driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.

Hannah Friedman, representing the defendant, said her client had made “full admissions” and pleaded guilty to the offences immediately.

He was working that day and owns a property maintenance business.

Jenkins looks after his father who was seriously ill suffering from dementia, she added.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told the defendant he was prepared to suspend his prison sentence because there was a “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Jenkins was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and six months and he will have to sit an extended retest.

Jenkins has to pay £420 costs and a £187 surcharge.

Recorder Hughes said to the defendant: “You came extremely close to a custodial sentence today.”