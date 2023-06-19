Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Tyrhys Hussain who has been reported as missing.

Tyrhys, 12, was last seen near Somerton Park, Newport at around 1.30am this morning.

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with an orange stripe.

He was also carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Tyrhys has links to Newport city centre and Spytty.

Help Gwent Police find Tyrhys Hussain

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300200399," a police spokesperson said.

"Tyrhys is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."