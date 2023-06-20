In the video dozens of people are shown drinking, laughing and dancing at a festive party which reportedly occurred on December 14, 2020, at Conservative HQ.

This was when Covid restrictions were in place and socialisation was meant to be extremely limited.

Some people can be heard joking about breaking the rules with one saying: “As long as we are not streaming that we’re, like, bending the rules.”

EXCLUSIVE: First ever Partygate video revealed as Tories drink, dance and laugh at Covid rulespic.twitter.com/vIHbuIqWWf — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 17, 2023

The party was planned by the campaign team of the then London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who has now become Lord Bailey after Boris Johnson made him a peer in his recent resignations honours list, but he had left the party before the video was taken.

Identities of some Tory staff members revealed

Two people can be seen dancing in the video, and at one point the pair almost knock over a table laden with food.

These two people have been identified as Malin Bogue and Jack Smith, as reported by The Mirror.

They had been working as part of Shaun Bailey's campaign team at the time the video was shot.

Shaun Bailey was at the party shown in the leaked video, but had left by the time the video was shot (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images)

Prior to that Ms Bogue was director of special projects as part of Boris Johnson's successful 2019 leadership bid and she now works for lobbying firm Stonehaven as a senior consultant.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith is now a parliamentary aide to Conservative energy minister Graham Stuart.

Also seen in the video is aide Ben Mallet, who received an OBE in Mr Johnson's recent resignations honours list.

Calls made to strip Tory staff of honours

There have been some calls to strip Mr Bailey and Mr Mallet of their recent honours because of their involvement in this incident, but Cabinet Minister Michael Gove disagreed with this.

He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "No, I don’t think that… The decision to confer honours on people was one that was made by Boris Johnson as an outgoing prime minister. Outgoing prime ministers have that right.

Michael Gove didn't believe Mr Bailey and Mr Mallet should be stripped of their honours (Image: Lucy North/PA Wire)

“Whether or not they should is a matter of legitimate public debate, but they do at the moment.”

The Metropolitan Police, which previously investigated the gathering and claimed there was “insufficient evidence to disprove the version of events provided by attendees,” has said it is looking at the video.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of the footage and are considering it.”

CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to Mr Bailey’s mayoral campaign, over the “unauthorised” event.