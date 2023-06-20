The Hairy Bikers star revealed in May 2022 he had been diagnosed with the disease and while he admitted his health is a "work in progress", he and his doctors are pleased with his progress.

He told The Times magazine: “I’m doing all right. It’s a work in progress. We’ve had some hard years but this one’s been… I’ve had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It’s going the right way.

"I’ve got one little bit [of chemotherapy] left. They seem to use this phrase now in cancer, ‘It’s 'turned off.' So, nobody says you’re in remission or anything. So, everything is turned off apart from one little bit.

"And they think that they can turn that last bit off with radiotherapy. So, the plan is I start radiotherapy next Tuesday. So that’s five sessions every other week.

"And then I go film in Scotland for two weeks, then go back on chemo. But that’ll be twice a month."

The 65-year-old chef has never disclosed which type of cancer he had and admitted that was a deliberate move, and he only reluctantly went public with his diagnosis because of the impact of his treatment.

Speaking to The Times magazine, he said: “That’s because early on, when I told people, they’d come up with, ‘Oh, my auntie had that. She’s dead now.’ And then I thought there are going to be certain newspapers who’d run a lottery on my life expectancy.

"The only reason I went public with it was because once my hair fell out I thought, ‘What do I do? Am I going to hide under a rock for a year?’

"Our podcast was important to me and we do a video on that, so people would see I was changing. So we just said it, to get it over with."

Dave's broadcasting partner, Si King, 56, has found his friend's illness hard to deal with.

He said: “I can’t even verbalise it. It’s so distressing. It’s very difficult to verbalise. I’m sorry, because I know this is an interview, but I’m finding it very hard.

"There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do.

"He’s a scrapper. He’s a fighter. But there were certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?’”