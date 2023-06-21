That is according to locals who have recently visited St Woolos and Christchurch cemeteries in Newport.

Maria Hurley travelled to St Woolos cemetery on Sunday to visit her parents' grave and said she was "disgusted" and "upset" by what she found.

"You could literally only see the top of the headstone," she said.

Such was her concern at the situation, that Mrs Hurley sent her husband back to the council-run cemetery later that day armed with his lawnmower to cut the grass surrounding her parents' grave.

"I’ve never seen it that bad," she said.

"Don’t get me wrong, I would never say it was great but that was really upsetting yesterday."

Another Newport resident, who did not wish to be named for fear of reprisals, said she was also "disgusted" after having visited a Newport cemetery.

She had travelled to Christchurch cemetery shortly before 3pm on Monday.

"I phoned up to ask about the issue and I was told 'there are men up there now and they’ve just finished'," she explained.

However, after returning to the cemetery to confirm this claim, she says what she found wasn't

"They were nowhere near finished," she said. "Only about half way".

"The grass is four feet high in places," she said.

"A machete wouldn’t get you down there.

"I couldn’t believe it. Yesterday was Father’s Day, people would have been looking to visit.

"I can’t bear to visit anymore with it like this."

Newport City Council were contacted to provide a response to the residents' claims.