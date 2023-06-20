Philip Booth, 61 and from St Mellons - between Newport and Cardiff, failed to tell authorities when a boy and girl, aged three, and two girls, nine and 11, were hurt at his park.

A court heard an eight-year-old girl was also left "covered in blood" when she fell through a gap between an airbag and the floor, hitting her face.

Prosecutor Carl Harrison said the girl was trapped under the airbag and struggled to breath.

However, Booth told her mother: "It's just a graze."

Mr Harrison said eight youngsters suffered injuries while jumping on trampolines and into foam pits at Supajump in Cardiff Bay after Booth opened the park before safety checks had taken place.

Mr Harrison said one girl broke two bones in her leg after jumping into a foam pit and "spearing through the foam" and hitting a hard object beneath.

Another child - a three-year-old girl - had her leg placed in plaster up to her hip after breaking her leg at the park.

Mr Harrison said the only first aid offered at the park was a wet towel or ice pack as staff were not trained.

The park boasts 20,000 square feet of interconnected trampolines along with "angled walls, tricks airbag, slam dunk basketball and a battle beam."

Mr Harrison said when investigators visited the foam pit they discovered it had not been cleaned "in months".

He said: "When the foam cubes were removed there was no maintenance or cleaning for months.

"They found amongst other things socks, broken plastic cups, a missing trampoline spring, a sanitary towel, coins, electronic devices, a rolled up cigarette and a lighter."

Cardiff Crown Court heard Booth was visited by regulators before opening and advised to have an independent safety check but "chose to ignore" the advice saying "it is only guidance".

Mr Harrison said: "Numerous failings were noticed during this visit some of the trampoline arena did not appear to have padding such as the basketball hoops, in other areas padding was ill-fitted or inadequate thickness.

"The trampoline beds did not have a secondary mechanism to catch people should the trampoline bed fail. The airbag did not have a mechanism placed on it for a person being trapped between the wall and the air bag."

The court heard the young customers were injured between 2017 and 2019.

Booth, of St Mellons, pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to report an accident at the park.

He also admitted two counts of failing to ensure people were not exposed to health and safety risks while using play equipment.

The court heard another young woman suffered a spinal injury at the trampoline park - but Booth has not been charged over that incident.

John Ryan, defending said: "He has been described a hard-working man who poured his heart and soul into a business but failed in some respects in his ability to properly run it."

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Booth: "Facilities and premises like yours are premises that ought to remove risk.

"People trust in those premises and trust in people like you that all appropriate precautions have been taken. In this case, in your case, that trust was sorely misplaced."

He said that Booth "had a desire to put profit ahead of safety".

Booth was handed a 10-month suspended sentence and his company fined £10,000 within the next year and ordered to pay £10,000 costs.