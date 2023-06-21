CHARLIE JONES, 26, of Molten Court, Newport must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone at A4810 Glan Llyn on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA BARNBROOK, 32, of Oxfordshire Road, Newport must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 eastbound on the A449 slip road on January 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MCCAULY SMART, 27, of Bryncelyn, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Crossfield Road on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BROCK CHADWICK, 28, of Bryn Yr Ysgol, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Troed-Y-Bryn on December 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICKY EDWIN HILL, 44, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months and fined £380 after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of 0.65g of crack cocaine on April 4.

He must pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE MICHAEL CHALLENGER, 35, of Burnet Drive, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 87mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 24 and Junction 23 on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN WOODS, 50, of Y Cedrwydden, Blackwood must pay £1,252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AKRAM ALI, 66, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on December 29, 2022.

MOHAMMED ASLAM, 47, of Corporation Road, Newport, must pay £286 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ZSOLT BOGDAN, 37, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £706 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence and driving without wearing a seat belt on Commercial Road, Newport on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.