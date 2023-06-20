Emergency services were at the scene on Aberavon beach yesterday (Monday, June 19) due to a medical emergency reported in the area.

Crew from Welsh Ambulance Service were at the scene, along with the coastguard, an RNLI helicopter, and South Wales Police.

South Wales Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy died after entering the sea at Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot.

Chief Inspector Richard Haines, of South Wales Police, said: "Shortly before 7.10pm, officers were called to a report of a boy in the sea at Aberavon Beach, in Port Talbot.”

"We attended with a number of other emergency services.

"A 15-year-old boy was located and despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services he sadly passed away."

He added that anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting '2300202601'.

How to get in touch with South Wales Police: