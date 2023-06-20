Martin Evans, 48, from Penperlleni, Monmouthshire was sent to prison for nearly four years after a judge condemned him for the agony he’d put his victims through.

Recorder Andrew Hammond told him at Cardiff Crown Court: “What lies behind it is a truly appalling story of greed, exploitation and human suffering.

“This was a case involving high culpability and high impact.”

“Customers were abandoned and tried to encourage, cajole or beg you – you often claimed to be ill when working on a different customer’s job.”

Evans was brought to justice following an investigation by Monmouthshire council’s trading standards.

A council spokesperson said: “It followed a lengthy cross-border investigation involving multiple households with victims based in Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Herefordshire and North Somerset.

“Evans traded under both his own name and the business name Ace Garden Spaces.

“He would engage in contracts for significant home improvements works including high quality garden rooms, new kitchens, roofing, and substantive home renovations.”

“Significant deposits, of up to £10,000 were requested and whilst work would commence, attendance would quickly grind to a halt leaving victims with unfinished and poor-quality work they then needed to rectify and/or complete.”

The spokesperson added: “In one instance, a victim paid over £20,000 to Evans.

“When the work was assessed as part of the investigation it was valued as only being worth £1,200, with some areas being of such poor quality it would need to be completely re-done.

“In another instance a skylight was secured with what appeared to be mastic sealant and consequently blew off in high winds smashing against another garden building. Thankfully no one was injured.

“Multiple victims successfully sued Evans but were unable to recover any monies they’d paid him.

“Evans attributed the issues to health conditions which were acknowledged as part of the trading standards investigation, but whilst it was blamed for his non-attendance it did not prevent him generating further business and taking further deposits.”

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet member for public protection, Councillor Sara Burch said: “This was a complex case to investigate and the judge’s sentence highlights not only the incredibly serious nature of his crimes but also Evans’ selfish disregard for his victims.

He has not just left their homes in a mess but seen them financially out of pocket.

Not only did he take their money but they were then forced to employ other competent traders to finish the work he failed to complete.”

She added: “This case underlines why the work of our trading standards team is so important to protect residents of Monmouthshire.

“I would like to thank our trading standards officers, for bringing this individual to justice.

“I hope that this case acts as a deterrent to any other builder who targets and defrauds residents in this way.

“The council will pursue you through the courts and ensure that you are prosecuted.”