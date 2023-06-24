The Peri Shack, in Agincourt Square in Monmouth, was inspired by the flavour of chain restaurant Nando’s with owner Mohon Uddin hoping to bring some peri peri flavour to the town.

The Peri Shack is the first takeaway that Mr Uddin has opened and he is “very excited” about the new venture in Monmouth.

“There isn’t a Nando’s or anything similar in Monmouth,” he explained.

“We didn’t want the people in Monmouth to miss out.

“Monmouth is fast becoming a diverse community and the introduction of Nando’s style cuisine – with our own take on spices and flavours – is a great addition to the increasing variety of food in the town."

Food fans can order for collection or delivery, which can be arranged via a phonecall or or by using The Peri Shack app.

Similarly to Nando’s, The Peri Shack offers a range of flavours with the food, including:

Lemon and herb;

Mango and lime’

Hot;

Very hot.

“The feedback from customers has been great,” added Mr Uddin.

“They are delighted with being able to eat something different.

“I’m very excited to be here in Monmouth where I can see a bright future.”

The Peri Shack opened earlier in the year and has fairly positive reviews on its Facebook page.

One visitor described it as the "best takeaway [in] Monmouth with an incredibly friendly team" while another describes the chicken wings are "second to none".

Another review described the chips as "banging, nice and crispy" adding that it was "great value for the portion sizes!"

But a separate review suggested more sauce would have improved their experience - although they said they'd return once the venue has "time to settle".

The Peri Shack joins other eateries on Agincourt Square in Monmouth including The Punch House and Indian Summer – with the latter visited by famous chef Rick Stein.

“When people ask for directions, we joke that we’re next to Rick Stein’s restaurant,” said Mr Uddin.

“People instantly know that we are talking about Indian Summer.”

The Peri Shack is based at 1 The Bartom, Agincourt Square (NP25 3BT) in Monmouth. People can order by calling 01600 228310 or using The Peri Shack app.