Downdetector UK shows a high volume of issues were reported yesterday up until just before midnight.

It was thought Virgin Media had resolved the issue last night.

One customer on Twitter shared an email from Virgin Media saying due to a "technical issue" emails services had been disrupted for most of the day (Monday, June 19).

The email continued: "While our teams have been able to fully restore most email services, work is still underway to completely resolve the issue for some accounts."

It added Virgin Media customers would be able to send and receive emails normally but any emails received on or before yesterday "will not be appearing in your inbox, sent items or any other folders".

User reports indicate Virgin Media is having problems since 6:09 AM BST. https://t.co/YHseg8sHrH RT if you're also having problems #VirginMediadown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) June 20, 2023

Virgin Media email still down

Downdetector has seen another spike this morning in reported issues with Virgin Media and its emailing service.

Virgin Media customers took to Downdetector to vent their frustration, after thinking the problem with their emails had been resolved.

One user said: "Thought they had fixed it last night.....guess what.....back to square one and still no idea what the problem is or do they think we are too stupid to understand.

"I'll tell you what I DO understand. .....CUSTOMER SERVICE IS NON EXISTANT.

"I still use my Blueyonder email from the halcyon days of when things actually worked....but things are getting steadily worse.

"Is it lack of investment.....or trying to fix things when they are not broken.

"Meanwhile I'm trying to run a business with one arm firmly tied behind my back."

Virgin Media email users have reported problems for a second day. (Image: PA)

A second person, on the Downdetector website, said: "At ~5 am this morning my main Virgin Media (Ntworld) email account had some of yesterday’s undelivered emails added to its Inbox.

"However, all mail folders like ‘sent’ showed no ‘old’ emails whatsoever! Furthermore if I access one of the account’s folders its contents are only shown momentarily before then being show as empty.

"Now 8:30am and email recovery now seems to have stalled by VM Oh Dear!"

A third person added: "Absolutely no internet for 2 days now, what am I even paying for?"