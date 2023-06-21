A GWENT man was warned he faces years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to raping a woman.
Edward Weeks from Cwmbran admitted sexually assaulting his victim in the town on December 29 last year.
After he entered his guilty plea at Cardiff Crown Court, his barrister Julia Cox said: “The defendant is 33 years of age.
“He has no previous convictions and I would invite the court to adjourn sentence so that a probation report can be prepared.”
Judge Shomon Khan adjourned sentence to July 18.
He told Weeks: “You have pleaded guilty and I am ordering a pre-sentence report not only to address the length of the inevitable prison sentence but also to look at potential risks you pose.”
The defendant, of Miskin Green, Llanyravon, was remanded in custody.
