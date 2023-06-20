Asda has recalled eight of its George Home baby sleep bags amid a safety concern.
The supermarket has asked its customers to return the item after a flaw was identified in the sleeping bags.
The retail giant has explained that the snap buttons on the shoulder of some of the bags could come loose and could present a choking hazard for babies and children.
The George Home baby sleeping bags included in the recall include their Happy Floral, Stitch, Lion King, Rainbow, Dino, Dumbo and Bunny Floral sleep bags in sizes 0-6 months, 6-18 months and 18-36 months.
Full product details and barcodes are available below.
In the recall statement, Asda asked customers to immediately stop using the products, package them up and return them to their local Asda store.
Customers will be given a full refund and do not need to present a receipt.
George Home baby sleep bags included in Asda recall
Here are the eight sleep bag products included in Asda's recall:
- Happy Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972
- Stitch Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944
- The Lion King Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859
- 2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918
- Rainbow Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910
- Dino Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007
- Dumbo Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038
- Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog Barcodes: 5057172999927, 5057172999934, 5 5057172999941
The supermarket has also said that it is "very sorry for any inconvenience caused".
It has also instructed customers to get in touch if they would like any further information.
You can contact the Asda Customer Relations department on 0800 952 0101.
