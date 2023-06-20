The supermarket has asked its customers to return the item after a flaw was identified in the sleeping bags.

The retail giant has explained that the snap buttons on the shoulder of some of the bags could come loose and could present a choking hazard for babies and children.

The George Home baby sleeping bags included in the recall include their Happy Floral, Stitch, Lion King, Rainbow, Dino, Dumbo and Bunny Floral sleep bags in sizes 0-6 months, 6-18 months and 18-36 months.

In the recall statement, Asda asked customers to immediately stop using the products, package them up and return them to their local Asda store.

Customers will be given a full refund and do not need to present a receipt.

George Home baby sleep bags included in Asda recall

Here are the eight sleep bag products included in Asda's recall:

Happy Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog . Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972

. Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972 Stitch Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog . Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944

. Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944 The Lion King Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog . Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859

. Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859 2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918

Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918 Rainbow Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog . Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910

. Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910 Dino Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog. Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007

Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007 Dumbo Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog . Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038

. Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038 Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months, 1 Tog Barcodes: 5057172999927, 5057172999934, 5 5057172999941

The supermarket has also said that it is "very sorry for any inconvenience caused".

It has also instructed customers to get in touch if they would like any further information.

You can contact the Asda Customer Relations department on 0800 952 0101.