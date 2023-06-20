The toy retailer will open its new store in Cwmbran, located inside WH Smith at Cwmbran Shopping Cwntre. The store opens on Thursday, June 22, followed by a grand opening event on Saturday, July 8.

At the event, Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting ceremony before greeting customers throughout the morning.

The first 30 customers visiting the store with their children on July 8 will receive a free Toys R Us goody bag worth over £20.

Simon Cartey, UK Commercial Director at Toys R Us, said: "Our new Toys R Us shop-in-shops at WHSmith create the perfect home for Toys R Us as it returns to the UK high street shopping scene.

"With this collaboration, we are not only bringing back the beloved Toys R Us experience but also providing convenient access to a wide range of toys and games.

"Together, we hope to create a magical and joyful shopping destination for families across the country.”

The new Toys R Us will feature a key range of products and activities from top toy brands including Barbie, Bluey, Fisher Price, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Playmobil, Star Wars and more.

Children will be able to try out the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.

WHSmith have announced they are opening nine shops in shops from Toys R US this summer within their high street stores, in locations including York, Reading and Oxford.

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith High Street, said: "At WHSmith, we’re always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting, new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys R Us certainly does this.

"The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe."

The new Toys R Us in Cwmbran will be the second shop to open after York opened its first shop in shop store on June 10.