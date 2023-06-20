A WOMAN from Barry gave up her job in a law firm to immortalise everyone's favourite uncle, Gavin and Stacey’s Uncle Bryn, in burgers.

Chelsea Wright had had enough of her high-powered job in Cardiff, working for law firm Capital Law, and decided to take her life in a totally different direction, opening burger van Uncle Bryn’s Burgers.

South Wales Argus: Chelsea Wright left her career at a law firm to produce Uncle Bryn themed burgersChelsea Wright left her career at a law firm to produce Uncle Bryn themed burgers (Image: Newsquest)

Chelsea, along with husband Chris and fellow owners Martin and Nicola Clarke-Squires, opened Uncle Bryn’s on May 26, with 100 people showing up for the grand opening.

South Wales Argus: Chelsea with husband Chris and employee CaraChelsea with husband Chris and employee Cara (Image: Newsquest)

Uncle Bryn’s burgers serve Gavin and Stacey-inspired burger delights including the Pamela, Rudi’s rude chicken burger, and, of course, the Uncle Bryn - served with Welsh lamb, crisp lettuce, succulent tomatoes, and mint yoghurt – we tasted it and it was great!

South Wales Argus: Banging burgers with the theme of Uncle Bryn from Gavin and StaceyBanging burgers with the theme of Uncle Bryn from Gavin and Stacey (Image: Newsquest)

Chelsea said she left her job at the law firm and took on Uncle Bryn’s burgers for a better lifestyle.

“I was a trainer at the law firm Capital Law in Cardiff,” said Chelsea, “but I left that for this because I wanted a nicer lifestyle and to be my own boss.”

South Wales Argus: Some of the treats on offer on the menu, all themed on Gavin and StaceySome of the treats on offer on the menu, all themed on Gavin and Stacey (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: Satisfied customers Dave and Jo with Mr WrightSatisfied customers Dave and Jo with Mr Wright (Image: Newsquest)

Located in front of Barry Athletic Bowls Club, off Paget Road at Barry Island, there’s a breakfast menu, including the big Ness breakfast bap and Gwen’s homely breakfast roll, and snacks like the dirty Doris fries.

The van has been a huge success, using butchers meet from local supplier Norman Butchers (formally Vic Hopkins), which gives for a great taste.

South Wales Argus: All the menu items use Gavin and Stacey puns in their namesAll the menu items use Gavin and Stacey puns in their names (Image: Newquest)

South Wales Argus: A far cry from the Cardiff law scene. The burger van is on Barry Island at the bowls clubA far cry from the Cardiff law scene. The burger van is on Barry Island at the bowls club (Image: Newsquest)

Chelsea and Chris are already looking to expand with a van they can take on the road to festivals.

There’s also a plan for smoothies down the line, and they’ll be surprises on the menu, with guest burgers – the next one being a delicious-sounding pork and chorizo burger.

South Wales Argus: The burger van has been 'busy'The burger van has been 'busy' (Image: Newsquest)

The van will be open every day on the school holidays 10.30am to 8.30pm.

Normal opening hours will be Friday evenings 4pm to 8.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10.30am 8.30pm.