A WOMAN from Barry gave up her job in a law firm to immortalise everyone's favourite uncle, Gavin and Stacey’s Uncle Bryn, in burgers.
Chelsea Wright had had enough of her high-powered job in Cardiff, working for law firm Capital Law, and decided to take her life in a totally different direction, opening burger van Uncle Bryn’s Burgers.
Chelsea, along with husband Chris and fellow owners Martin and Nicola Clarke-Squires, opened Uncle Bryn’s on May 26, with 100 people showing up for the grand opening.
Uncle Bryn’s burgers serve Gavin and Stacey-inspired burger delights including the Pamela, Rudi’s rude chicken burger, and, of course, the Uncle Bryn - served with Welsh lamb, crisp lettuce, succulent tomatoes, and mint yoghurt – we tasted it and it was great!
Chelsea said she left her job at the law firm and took on Uncle Bryn’s burgers for a better lifestyle.
“I was a trainer at the law firm Capital Law in Cardiff,” said Chelsea, “but I left that for this because I wanted a nicer lifestyle and to be my own boss.”
Located in front of Barry Athletic Bowls Club, off Paget Road at Barry Island, there’s a breakfast menu, including the big Ness breakfast bap and Gwen’s homely breakfast roll, and snacks like the dirty Doris fries.
The van has been a huge success, using butchers meet from local supplier Norman Butchers (formally Vic Hopkins), which gives for a great taste.
Chelsea and Chris are already looking to expand with a van they can take on the road to festivals.
There’s also a plan for smoothies down the line, and they’ll be surprises on the menu, with guest burgers – the next one being a delicious-sounding pork and chorizo burger.
The van will be open every day on the school holidays 10.30am to 8.30pm.
Normal opening hours will be Friday evenings 4pm to 8.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10.30am 8.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here