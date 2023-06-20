The group set up the unauthorised camp on ground belonging to Welsh medium secondary school Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed and John Frost School on Saturday, June 17.

Last week it was reported that travellers who set up an unauthorized camp at Cefn Coed Park in Newport on Monday, June 15.

It was later reported that the encampment moved on only a short distance to High Cross Road.

Now, concerned residents and parents of pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed and John Frost High School reported another encampment to Gwent Police and Newport City Council.

Gwent Police and Newport City Council told the Argus they are aware of the unauthorised camp and are working with the landowner following concerns from the community.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The council is aware of an unauthorised encampment in Duffryn.

“The council has signed up to a regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

“As per the protocol, our officers are currently organising a site assessment and liaising with partners on next steps.”

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police added: “We’re aware of a Gypsy and Traveller encampment in the grounds of John Frost School, Newport, and we’re currently working with the landowner following concerns raised by the community.”