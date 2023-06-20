As previously reported, a large grass fire was burning on scrubland at the Gear in Newport yesterday (June 19) evening.

Emergency services have confirmed that the fire - which spread "between 5-10 hectares of land" - was started deliberately. A hectare is the equivalent of 2.471 acres.

Gwent Police attended the incident near Western Avenue in Newport.

A spokeswoman for the force said:

“A section of land was set alight and personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was deliberately started.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300203168.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

​While firefighters tackled the blaze yesterday, smoke billowing from the scene was reportedly seen from as far as Bettws and even Risca.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 5.03pm on Monday, June 19, we received reports of a fire at the Gaer in Newport.

“Multiple crews attended the scene alongside emergency colleagues.

“The fire spread between 5-10 hectares of land and special equipment such as fire beaters, water bowser and knapsack sprayers were used to manage the fire.”

They added that a stop message was received at approximately 9.09pm – just over four hours after the incident was reported to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2300203168.​